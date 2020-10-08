LATEST

GALLERY: Gold Coast Motor Museum, Stanley's Restaurant and Bar

Thursday 8th October, 2020 - 5:00pm

With the world in a holding pattern right now as it faces a global pandemic, most small businesses are battling to stay alive, let alone opening their doors for the first time.

This would be especially true in the tourism and hospitality industries, but brothers Grant and Carl Amor have tackled the dreaded COVID-19 head on and have been rewarded for their courage.

Last Friday they opened the doors to the Gold Coast’s latest tourism and attraction and hospitality venue, the Gold Coast Motor Museum incorporating Stanley’s Restaurant and Bar.

87066448_116993179876955_2703299965685334016_o
118654112_176495187260087_8729240286663408095_o
118711124_176313073944965_396727747501079777_o
118961056_177944127115193_9115520702904021488_o
119360224_179939416915664_5610000841754654578_o
119469756_179458110297128_5489300090107537041_o
119747316_179939383582334_6133832628443318575_o
119785710_181030716806534_8536355394616909938_o
119937449_181030763473196_4505799247414315773_o
119980127_181030736806532_2942947814800547884_o
120007644_181030790139860_3999900487714692933_o
120039272_181030756806530_431443177243220292_o
120219139_182802526629353_8897226952039803534_o
120235767_182822179960721_8388445159527967621_n
120346624_183219733254299_2526370631689070686_o
120388854_182822189960720_2847625373296852523_n

