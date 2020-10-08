GALLERY: Gold Coast Motor Museum, Stanley’s Restaurant and Bar

With the world in a holding pattern right now as it faces a global pandemic, most small businesses are battling to stay alive, let alone opening their doors for the first time.

This would be especially true in the tourism and hospitality industries, but brothers Grant and Carl Amor have tackled the dreaded COVID-19 head on and have been rewarded for their courage.

Last Friday they opened the doors to the Gold Coast’s latest tourism and attraction and hospitality venue, the Gold Coast Motor Museum incorporating Stanley’s Restaurant and Bar.

