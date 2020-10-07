Speedcafe.com caught up with Scott McLaughlin and Will Davison at the Ipswich Kart Club for one last blast before they head off to contest the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.
VIDEO: McLaughlin and Davison get pre-Bathurst kart practice > View
Miller tear-off auction raises over $7000 > View
Appeals Court to hear GRM Superlicence case in coming days > View
GALLERY: Supercars drivers at the Ipswich Kart Club > View
Supercars drivers turn to karts for final pre-Bathurst hit-out > View
Doohan second-fastest in F3 post-season test > View
Super2 rookie buoyed by crucial pre-Bathurst testing > View
No engine clause in Verstappen's Red Bull contract > View
Bathurst International cancelled for 2020 > View
Ricciardo: Weather could make for ‘crazy’ Eifel GP > View
Morris awaiting Gen3 details before investigating Supercars return > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]