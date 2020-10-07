LATEST

Doohan second-fastest in F3 post-season test

Doohan second-fastest in F3 post-season test

Daniel Herrero

Wednesday 7th October, 2020 - 12:13pm

Jack Doohan

Jack Doohan has finished second-fastest in the FIA Formula 3 Championship’s two-day post-season test at Barcelona.

Driving for Trident after completing his rookie FIA F3 season with HWA Racelab, Doohan clocked a personal best 1:32.147s in the Day 2 Morning session.

Clement Novalak, also with Trident, set the pace with a 1:31.989s, before they were 26th and 28th respectively in the Afternoon when long runs were the focus.

Doohan himself had been quickest on the Day 1 Afternoon with a 1:33.068s, 0.002s faster than fellow Australian Calan Williams, who remained with Jenzer Motorsport.

Williams ended up ninth in the Day 2 Morning session, the fastest of the test, with a 1:32.478s.

A second post-season test will take place at Jerez towards the end of the month.

