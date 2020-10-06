LATEST

Decision on GT rights holder delayed

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 6th October, 2020 - 3:44pm

A decision on the Commercial Rights holder to Australian GT has been delayed

A decision on who will hold the rights to run the Australian GT Championship and Australian Endurance Championship from next year has been delayed.

Motorsport Australia opened a formal expressions of interest process for the category’s commercial rights in late July.

Originally scheduled to be confirmed tomorrow, that process has been delayed as the governing body continues to work through its selection process.

“Discussions around the Commercial Rights Agreement for the Motorsport Australia GT Championship and the Motorsport Australia Endurance Championship remain ongoing,” Michael Smith, Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations said.

“We’ve been impressed by the quality of every single group involved in this process and hope to be able to announce some further news in the coming weeks.

“We will continue to do our due diligence to ensure the future remains bright for GT racing in Australia.”

It’s understood at least four expressions of interest were received by the governing body, including one from the incumbent Trofeo Motorsport.

The Jim Manolios owned operation obtained the commercial rights to the category from Tony Quinn in mid-2018.

No date has yet been set on when the new rights holder will be confirmed.

