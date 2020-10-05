LATEST

VIDEO: Pye's road from single-seaters to Bathurst podium > View

WORLD WRAP: BMW dominates Indianapolis 8 Hour > View

Power to have input into Toowoomba motorsport complex > View

Two Australians gain Ferrari Driver Academy chance > View

Ricciardo opens up on anti-discrimination stance > View

Skaife hails ‘remarkable’ effort to complete Supercars season > View

Time running out to buy a piece of Bathurst history > View

MECHANIC: Andrew Maisey, from NZ to Tickford and beyond > View

VIDEO: Jett Johnson reflects on TA2 test > View

Renault accepts obligation to supply Red Bull > View

VIDEO: Indianapolis GP Race 2 highlights > View

IndyCar delays hybrids to 2023 > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Pye’s road from single-seaters to Bathurst podium

VIDEO: Pye’s road from single-seaters to Bathurst podium

By

Monday 5th October, 2020 - 1:40pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Watch Team 18 driver Scott Pye recount his journey from junior single-seaters to the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 podium.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com