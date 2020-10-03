LATEST

VIDEO: Indianapolis GP Race 1 highlights > View

Supercars format changes set to be carried into 2021 > View

F1: No link between Russia crowds and new COVID cases > View

Honda will still supply new engine for 2021 F1 season > View

Newgarden slashes Dixon’s series lead with Indy victory > View

Australian GP to open 2021 F1 season, MotoGP returns in October > View

Red Bull reaffirms commitment in wake of Honda exit > View

Honda out of F1 at end of 2021 > View

Tasmanian reopening, NZ border bubble to commence > View

Motorsport Quiz: The Supercars season so far > View

Molly Taylor joins celebrity cast for new SAS Australia reality programme > View

IndyCar tribute for WAU’s travelling crew > View

Home » Multimedia » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Indianapolis GP Race 1 highlights

VIDEO: Indianapolis GP Race 1 highlights

By

Saturday 3rd October, 2020 - 12:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Highlights of Josef Newgarden’s important victory in the first IndyCar race of this weekend’s Indianapolis event.

More IndyCar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com