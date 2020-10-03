LATEST

GALLERY: DJR Sierras reunited in the UK > View

Iconic DJR Sierras reunited after 30 years > View

VIDEO: Indianapolis GP Race 1 highlights > View

Supercars format changes set to be carried into 2021 > View

F1: No link between Russia crowds and new COVID cases > View

Honda will still supply new engine for 2021 F1 season > View

Newgarden slashes Dixon’s series lead with Indy victory > View

Australian GP to open 2021 F1 season, MotoGP returns in October > View

Red Bull reaffirms commitment in wake of Honda exit > View

Honda out of F1 at end of 2021 > View

Tasmanian reopening, NZ border bubble to commence > View

Motorsport Quiz: The Supercars season so far > View

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: DJR Sierras reunited in the UK

GALLERY: DJR Sierras reunited in the UK

By

Saturday 3rd October, 2020 - 2:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The first two Ford Sierras built by Dick Johnson Racing have been reunited after three decades apart.

While DJR1 has been well documented, it is only now that the fate of DJR2 has been revealed to the public.

DJR1 & DJR2 Photoshoot
DJR1 & DJR2 Photoshoot
DJR1 & DJR2 Photoshoot
DJR1 & DJR2 Photoshoot
DJR1 & DJR2 Photoshoot
DJR1 & DJR2 Photoshoot
DJR1 & DJR2 Photoshoot
DJR1 & DJR2 Photoshoot
DJR1 & DJR2 Photoshoot
DJR1 & DJR2 Photoshoot
DJR1 & DJR2 Photoshoot

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com