Motorsport Quiz: The Supercars season so far

By

Friday 2nd October, 2020 - 5:09pm

A new Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz round on Speedcafe.com is now live, giving you the chance to win.

The competition will see Speedcafe.com readers and Supercheap Auto customers given a chance to complete a five-question motorsport quiz, testing their knowledge on everything motorsport.

Fans who correctly answers all questions will go into the draw to win a $50 Supercheap Auto Gift Card. Winners will be published on the Speedcafe.com Facebook page and on the Speedcafe.com website.

This week’s Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz closes 11:59pm AEDT, October 8.

CLICK HERE to take the Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz challenge.

