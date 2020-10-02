LATEST

Molly Taylor joins celebrity cast for new SAS Australia reality programme

Brett Murray

Friday 2nd October, 2020 - 3:43pm

Molly Taylor

Australian rally star Molly Taylor has been announced as one of the 17 contestants in the Seven Network’s new reality programme SAS Australia.

SAS Australia sees the contestants put through a gruelling course by an elite team of ex-Special Forces soldiers, with military-style physical and psychological challenges.

The show was recorded in Queenstown, New Zealand and will premier on Seven on Monday, October 19.

Taylor has described her involvement as the “toughest experiences of my life.”

The 32-year-old is pitched against an eclectic group of sports stars, celebrities, and convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby.

Other participants include Olympic swimmer James Magnussen, rugby star Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins, comedian Merrick Watts and cricket legend Mitchell Johnson. 

Taylor, the 2016 Australian Rally champion, will also be part of the Seven Network’s motorsport coverage when racing returns, acting as a pit lane reporter for the TCR Australia and S5000 Championship.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience, getting a glimpse of the SAS world and the challenges that they face,” she said.

“It was certainly one of the toughest experiences of my life, but also the most rewarding too.

“I like to think that I push myself out of my comfort zone, but that was on another level.

“They put you under immense physical stress, and then make you perform other tasks that test both your physical and mental limits. It’s pretty epic.”

SAS Australia’s line-up includes:

Ali Oetjen – Bachelorette

Arabella Del Busso – Glamour Model

Candice Warner – Ironwoman

Eden Dally – Reality Star

Erin McNaught – Miss Universe Australia

Firass Dirani – Actor

Jackson Warne – Poker Player

James Magnussen – World Champion Swimmer

Merrick Watts – Comedian

Mitchell Johnson – Cricket Legend

Molly Taylor – Rally Car Champion

Nick Cummins – Rugby Union Player

Roxy Jacenko – PR Queen

Sabrina Frederick – AFLW Star

Schapelle Corby – Former Bali Inmate

Shannan Ponton – Fitness Professional

Shayna Jack – Swimming Gold Medallist

Seven says that SAS Australia is not a game with an overall winner, but a test of who can make it to the end.

