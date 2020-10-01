In anticipation of his Formula 1 return in 2021, two-time champion Fernando Alonso went back to school recently with a visit to the Renault factory.
VIDEO: Alonso visits Renault F1 factory > View
Bagnaia joins Miller at factory Ducati team > View
NASCAR to race on dirt in 2021 > View
Kelly anticipating ‘very strange’ Bathurst 1000 atmosphere > View
Final applications being accepted to Racing Together project > View
Supercars confirms broadcast crew for Bathurst 1000 > View
Ferrari youngsters complete F1 test at Fiorano > View
Matt Chahda Motorsport confirms second car for Bathurst > View
McLaren boss targets ‘triple crown’ > View
Tander keen to cap off Holden’s last hurrah with Bathurst win > View
Supercars introduces new lapped car procedure for Bathurst > View
Kelly: Lighter engine beneficial for Bathurst long runs > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]