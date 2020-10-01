Final applications being accepted to Racing Together project

Final applications are being accepted to join the innovative Racing Together project to help young Indigenous Australians develop careers in motorsport, which will start this weekend at the Norwell Motorplex on the Gold Coast.

Around 40 girls and boys aged between 12 and 16 are expected to participate in a free open day on Saturday, in the first stage of a pilot programme to launch a driver and crew members in a new indigenous racing team in 2021.

Racing Together was launched last month by Brisbane motorsport identities Garry and Monique Connelly, with the backing of leading members of the racing community and the Logan-based Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisation Gunya Meta.

Garry Connelly, AM, is Australia’s representative on the world organising body, the FIA, a Permanent Chair of the Formula 1 Stewards and holds several other senior positions in national and international motorsport.

“While the pilot programme is for indigenous young people in the Logan area on Brisbane’s southern outskirts we are hoping it eventually can be extended across Australia,” said Connelly.

“The ultimate prize could be a place in the Ferrari Academy (Asia Pacific), including circuit racing in an FIA Formula 4 single-seat race car.”

The open day will run from 13:00-16:00 on Saturday at Norwell Motorplex, the internationally respected driving experience and training centre operated by Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris.

The open day will engage the young motorsport hopefuls in a series of tests and exercises to identify candidates to progress to a two-day programme at Norwell on 24-25 October, when the team driver and crew members will be chosen.

Saturday’s open day will involve participants being involved in racing simulators, on-track driving, hand-eye coordination tests, mock media interviews and manual dexterity tests.

The team will be entered next year in an appropriate racing series with a competitive car, supported by technical and logistical facilities, tuition and travel costs.

The project may include team members helping to build their own race car.

Racing Together is supported by Motorsport Australia, which will provide permits and associated insurances.

Applications to join the open day can be made on-line at [email protected], at the Gunya Meta office, 4A/21 Mayes Avenue, Kingston or at the Norwell Motorplex on the day.

COVID-19 restrictions and safety practices will be in place for participants and all other people attending.