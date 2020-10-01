LATEST

Bathurst Super2/Super3 grid to feature 22 cars

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 1st October, 2020 - 7:10pm

The Super2 Series at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 in 2019

A 22-car field is set to form for the Super2/Super3 round at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Each class will be comprised of 11 cars for the round which was called off at one point due to lack of entries caused by the hurdles of border closures.

Eggleston Motorsport is a notable omission from the Dunlop Super2 Series ranks, meaning title contender Brodie Kostecki will not race, but MW Motorsport’s Thomas Randle and Image Racing’s Will Brown will still fight for the title.

Neither Kurt Kostecki (Kostecki Brothers Racing) nor Tyler Everingham (Anderson Motorsport), the latter of whom is slated for the Garry Rogers Motorsport wildcard entry in the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 itself, will compete either.

Their absence has been offset in part by the expansion of Matt Chahda Motorsport to two cars, with Matt McLean joining Matt Chahda in the squad.

The reinstatement of the round has also drawn several new Kumho Tyre Super3 entries.

Mount Panorama marks just the second round of the third-tier class for 2020, with MW Motorsport’s Jaylyn Robotham leading Anderson Motorsport’s Declan Fraser after the Sydney Motorsport Park event.

The Bathurst round will feature a pair of 16-lap/100km races, one each on Friday and Saturday, with practice kicking off on Thursday, October 15.

Entry list: Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit

Num Team/Sponsor Driver
Super2
5 Tickford Racing Broc Feeney
10 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris
11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse
14 Brad Jones Racing Josh Fife
16 MW Motorsport Thomas Randle
17 Matt Chahda Motorsport Matt McLean
18 Matt Chahda Motorsport Matt Chahda
31 MW Motorsport Jayden Ojeda
49 Image Racing Jordan Boys
78 MW Motorsport Zak Best
999 Image Racing Will Brown
Super3
3 Mocomm Motorsports Communications Jim Pollicina
17 TF Maintenance Jason Foley
19 Auto Openers Garage Door Openers Mark Tracey
24 North West Recycling David Murphy
25 Weldcraft Motorsports Paul Boschert
27 NHP Electrical Engineering Products Layton Barker
28 MW Motorsport Jaylyn Robotham
69 Mac Motorsport Jon McCorkindale
75 B Strong Electrical Brendan Strong
219 Masterton Motorsports James Masterton
777 Anderson Motorsport Declan Fraser

