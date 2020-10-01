LATEST

VIDEO: Alonso visits Renault F1 factory > View

Bagnaia joins Miller at factory Ducati team > View

NASCAR to race on dirt in 2021 > View

Kelly anticipating ‘very strange’ Bathurst 1000 atmosphere > View

Final applications being accepted to Racing Together project > View

Supercars confirms broadcast crew for Bathurst 1000 > View

Ferrari youngsters complete F1 test at Fiorano > View

Matt Chahda Motorsport confirms second car for Bathurst > View

McLaren boss targets ‘triple crown’ > View

Tander keen to cap off Holden’s last hurrah with Bathurst win > View

Supercars introduces new lapped car procedure for Bathurst > View

Kelly: Lighter engine beneficial for Bathurst long runs > View

Home » News » Bikes » Bagnaia joins Miller at factory Ducati team

Bagnaia joins Miller at factory Ducati team

Mat Coch

By

Thursday 1st October, 2020 - 4:34pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Francesco Bagnaia pic: Francesco Bagnaia Facebook

Ducati has confirmed that Francesco Bagnaia will join Jack Miller at the factory Ducati team in 2021.

The Italian will move across from the Pramac Racing squad which has announced Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco for next season.

For Bagnaia, it’s the realisation of a dream he’s held for a number of years.

“I chose to be a Ducati rider even before becoming the Moto2 world champion in 2018 and they chose me even before knowing that one day I would become one,” Bagnaia said.

“This was our bet, because up until that moment I had always been a fast rider, but I didn’t have anything concrete in my pocket: Ducati decided to believe it even before everyone else.

“We didn’t know how it was going to go, but to date, if I had to go back, I’d do it all over again.”

Bagnaia sits 13th in the 2020 season with a best finish of second at the San Marino MotoGP.

He made his debut in the premier class with Pramac Racing last year, finishing 15th in the standings with 54 points to his name.

“My MotoGP debut was complicated, but at Ducati they never questioned me: they gave me all the support and trust a rookie needs and they let me experience in 2019,” the 23-year-old said.

“I listened to them, I trusted them, together we learned to know and understand each other, and now we form a great team.

“They taught me a working method that allowed us to take away some great satisfaction and I think this is just the beginning.

“Today I am the happiest person in the world, for me it is a dream come true: being an official Ducati rider has always been my ambition and I have succeeded together with all those who have always believed in me even when things did not go right.”

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com