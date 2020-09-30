Supercars introduces new lapped car procedure for Bathurst

Supercars has introduced a new Safety Car procedure ahead of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 that will mean cars one lap down will get their lap back.

Cars one lap down or more will now be allowed to pass the Safety Car once advised via the Race Management Channel and live timing screen.

Once the lapped cars have passed the Safety Car, the Race Director will direct the Safety Car to accelerate away from the field.

Supercars has also mandated that the compulsory brake change takes place between Lap 55 and Lap 120.

The new rules were sent to teams this week in preparation for the Great Race, which will take place on October 15-18.

The new rules are as follows:

Lapped Car Wave By Procedure

Delete Rule D10.2.2 and replace with the following,

10.2.2 When notified of the SC intervention (by the flag signals, SC boards and timing screen), all Drivers will:

10.2.2.1 Reduce speed; and

10.2.2.2 Line up in single file behind the SC; and

10.2.2.3 Maintain a maximum distance of 5 Car lengths from the Car in front.

10.2.2.4 Maintain the same speed as the SC.

10.2.2.5 For the avoidance of doubt, the practice of a Driver accelerating and/or braking and/or moving either left or right is permitted but only when safe to do so.

10.2.2.6 At this time, Cars one (1) or more laps behind the leader will be recorded for the purposes of Rule D10.2.9.3

Delete Rule 10.2.9 and replace with the following,

10.2.9 In preparation for the end of the SC deployment, the SC will:

10.2.9.1 Set the prescribed speed as instructed by the RD on the RMC; then

10.2.9.2 Extinguish all the flashing lights as instructed by the RD on the RMC; then

10.2.9.3 Cars one (1) or more laps behind the leader as per Rule D10.2.2.6 will be instructed via RMC and via the timing screen to pass the line of Cars including the SC when between T18 and T19.7.

Lapped Cars that have not crossed the P3 timing line prior to the SC crossing the S2 timing line will not be eligible to pass the SC.

After passing the SC, Pit Lane will be closed to the lapped Cars until they cross the control line on the racetrack.

If the RD considers track conditions are unsuitable, the lapped Cars will not be permitted to pass the SC.

Decisions made in respect of this unlapping procedure are not subject to protest

10.2.9.4 When the last lapped Car has passed the SC, the SC will accelerate away from the field as instructed by the RD on the RMC; and

10.2.9.5 Enter the Pit Lane at the end of that lap.

Brake Rotor Restrictions and CPS Requirements

5.18.1 For this Event, delete Rule D20.1.1 and replace with the following:

D20.1.1 Each Car at this Event, will be allocated a maximum of five (5) sets of front brake rotors and pads, two (2) sets old and three (3) sets new as outlined below.

D20.1.1.1 During practice Sessions 1 – 5, Teams will be permitted to use up to two (2) sets of either pre-marked CP6281 or CP8184 front brake rotors.

D20.1.1.2 During all Sessions, Teams will be permitted to use up to three (3) sets of new CP6281 front brake rotors.

D20.1.1.3 From the commencement of Qualifying until the end of Race 31, only the three (3) sets of new CP6281 front brake rotors as per D20.1.1.2 are permitted to be used.

5.11 PIT STOPS

5.11.1 For race 31 the following additional CPS requirements must be complied with:

5.11.1.1 Each Car must complete the CPS requirements as per Schedule A2. Format of VCS Events.

(a) In addition to above CPS requirements, a compulsory front brake rotor change between lap 55 and lap 120 is required.

5.11.1.2 During the CPS, the Control Tyres removed from the Car cannot be refitted to the Car during that CPS.

5.11.1.3 The Penalty for failure to complete a CPS will be a Time Penalty added to that Car’s race time.