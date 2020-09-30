Hamilton explains Russian GP outburst

Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to offer an explanation of sorts for his outburst during the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix post-race press conference.

On Sunday, the Briton claimed that officials were “trying to stop me” from winning the event after picking up two time penalties in the race.

That followed a penalty at the Italian Grand Prix two weeks prior after he entered a closed pit lane, which arguably cost him the race win.

Reflecting on his actions on Sunday afternoon in Sochi, Hamilton appeared to suggest he regrets his reaction.

“I may not always get it right in the face of adversity,” he wrote.

“I may not always react the way you want me to when tensions are high, but I am only human after all and I am passionate about what I do.

“I’m learning and growing every day, and I’ll take my lessons and keep fighting on to the next one.

“Thank you to those of you who continue to support me and are right there fighting with me.”

Ross Brawn, Formula 1’s Managing Director, Motorsport, suggested that Hamilton needs to work to prevent repeat issues going forward.

“Lewis has had some bad luck in the last few races, with the penalties in Monza and now Sochi,” Brawn wrote on the sport’s official website.

“Personally, I would go away, lick my wounds and think about how I could prevent such incidences again in the future.

“That’s what I know the team will be doing. I know many of the people, from my time at the team, and they will recognise they have made some mistakes.

“Bad luck and mistakes happen, it’s how you respond that matters.

“It’s easy to think the world is against you, but there is nearly always something you could have done differently and you can learn from.”

Hamilton finished third in Sunday’s race which was won by his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The pair are now split by 44 points at the top of the drivers’ championship with seven races remaining in 2020.