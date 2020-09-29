WAU auctions off Mostert-driven Commodore

Walkinshaw Andretti United has put Chaz Mostert’s #25 Holden ZB Commodore up for sale through Lloyds Auctions.

The team has offered the car as a rolling chassis, sans engine.

The chassis was new for 2020 and on debut took Mostert to seventh and second place finishes at the season-opening Adelaide 500.

Mostert claimed a third and second place finish at the first Townsville SuperSprint and another third place finish in the second Townsville SuperSprint.

The 28-year-old also claimed pole position with the car at The Bend Motorsport Park in the first of two events in Tailem Bend.

The car will have one more outing with the team in the hands of Mostert and Warren Luff at this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Whoever wins the auction also has the choice of selecting any livery with which the car ran in during the 2020 season.

“To own a Walkinshaw Andretti United built and prepared car is a rare opportunity, so it’s thrilling to be able to give the public the chance, especially a car with so much significance,” said Team Principal Bruce Stewart.

“Not only that, but the added benefits mean the owner will be part of the team, as their car takes the track.”

The winner of the auction will also be entitled to general admission and paddock access to all Supercars events in 2021.

Six hot laps (encompassing two per track/ride days – three per season), signed panels, and a hospitality package for the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000 will also be included.

The chassis will be raced in the 2021 season and the winner of the auction will be able to collect the car at the end of next year.

CLICK HERE to bid via Lloyds Auctions