Production Cars organisers launch enduro competitions

The company behind the Australian Production Car Series has announced the establishment of two new competitions, the Enduro Champs and the OzEnduro Cup.

Ontic Sports has launched the concepts which will host one-off events in 2020 under AASA sanction ahead of a larger 2021 campaign for the OzEnduro Cup.

They come in the wake of the announcement last week that the APCS is moving towards a sprint style format in order to maintain its position on the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships schedule.

October’s Enduro Champs event will feature four one-hour races at the Australian Motor Racing Series’ Queensland Raceway round across October 23-25.

Entries will be open to Production Cars, Excels, RX8 Cup Cars, Aussie Utes, Toyota 86 Series and Mini Challenge vehicles.

That will be followed by the first OzEnduro Cup event at Queensland Raceway across November 28-29.

“Ontic Sports is very excited to announce the addition of the Enduro Champs and the OzEnduro Cup to the growing Ontic Sports motorsport portfolio,” Ontic Sports General Manager, Troy Williams, said.

“Endurance racing is something which is highly valued in Australia’s motorsport community given its heritage.

“We feel it is very important to ensure this type of racing remains accessible to and affordable for our competitor community.

“As such, we have worked extremely hard to create the Enduro Champs event at short notice and are very pleased this event will ensure competitors can get their fix of endurance-level racing this year.

“Given the current border closures, we expect this standalone October event will be mostly supported by the local QLD community.

“Competitors will enjoy a well-known enduro format, but at the same time, we are also looking to bring some fresh ideas to the event and make it more competitor friendly.

“We are also looking forward to bringing a range of OzEnduro Cup events to enthusiasts who are interested in low-cost yet professionally-run motorsport, firstly in Queensland and hopefully eventually, around the country

“OzEnduro Cup participants will be competing to win, but they will also be treated to a relaxed and social atmosphere off the track with barbeques, social events and a focus on comradery.

“This concept has been trialled by Ontic Sports recently and the feedback we received was phenomenal – the participants really enjoyed spending time on track in their low-cost cars without the distraction of novelty inclusions, while keeping the fun atmosphere in the pits.”

The OzEnduro Cup has been designed as a low-budget means of competing in endurance events.

Organisers hope the establishment will help fill the void created by the recently announced cancellation of the ‘Lemons Australia’ concept.

Events will feature an endurance Regularity style format with competing cars limited to those that have been mass produced and have a redbook trade-in value of $2000 or below.

Plans are already underway for three Queensland-based events in 2021 with discussions underway with other prospective venues.

A full set of regulations for the 2020 OzEnduro Cup event is expected in the coming weeks.