Ex-Richards/Murphy podium car returns to Bathurst

The Holden Commodore VE with which Jason Richards and Greg Murphy claimed second at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will return to Mount Panorama next month.

Tasmanian racer Layton Barker will make his Supercars racing debut in the car as part of an expanded effort from Jim Pollicina in the V8 Touring Cars field.

Barker has previous experience at Mount Panorama in V8 Utes, Combined Sedans, and a VY Commodore.

More latterly he campaigned Pollicina’s Holden Monaro in Touring Car Masters at Newcastle to close out 2019.

However, next months outing will be hist first in the recognised Supercars framework of classes.

“I’ve always loved Supercars. I love the history that goes with the cars and what better place to make my Supercars debut than to do it at Bathurst,” said Barker.

“My first ever V8 Ute race was at Mt Panorama. It’s an amazing track, but I didn’t do a track walk before that, so it was a bit of an eye opener in the first practice session.

“But I love the event, the track is one of the best in the world and there’s nothing like the hype that goes with the event.

“For me, it’s about the experience and ticking this off my bucket list.

“Also, it’s about handing back a straight car.

“Unfortunately, I won’t get to drive the car beforehand, which is a shame, so my first time behind the wheel will be heading up Mountain Straight. It’s not ideal, but I’m confident that it will be OK.”

Pollicina will also campaign a Commodore VE, his example that used by Steve Owen to win the 2010 Dunlop Series (Super2) for Greg Murphy Racing.

V8 Touring Cars organisers are expecting up to a dozen entries for the event, which will see its cars share the grid with Super2.

Entries close tomorrow ahead of the Bathurst 1000 on October 15-18 where competitors will take part in two 100km races across the weekend.