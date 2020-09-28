LATEST

Waters’ first solo Supercars win ‘a long time coming’

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 28th September, 2020 - 6:00am

Cameron Waters

Tickford Racing driver Cameron Waters says a drought-breaking Supercars win, his first as a solo driver, has been “a long time coming”.

Waters’ win in Race 30 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at The Bend Motorsport Park marked almost exactly three years to the day since his maiden win.

That came in the 2017 edition of the Sandown 500, which he won with New Zealand’s Richie Stanaway.

Waters often threatened to beat champion-elect Scott McLaughlin and title combatant Jamie Whincup, but until the second-to-last race of the season hadn’t cracked the top spot.

Waters, who lies third in this year’s drivers’ championship with only one race to go, has on seven occasions stood on the podium this year.

After 1106 days, the Mildura drive broke his dry spell with his first solo Supercars win for Monster Energy Racing and only his second career win.

“Sandown was a long time ago,” said Waters.

“The Sandown win was still very special, obviously first race win at Sandown at a pretty big event, it was very special.

“But today was awesome to be back in the winners’ circle and to do it on my own was quite cool.

“I feel like it’s been a long time coming, I’ve had a lot of pace this year and got a heap of podiums and hadn’t strung it together yet.

“Finally good to get the monkey off the shoulders, I suppose.”

Waters said victory in the second-to-last race of the season bodes well for this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

He will be joined by two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Will Davison, who had been full-time in the championship earlier this year until 23Red Racing closed its doors.

Waters said success at The Bend Motorsport Park gives him a boost heading into the season finale.

“I guess I remember how to win a race again, it’s been a while since last time,” said Waters.

“We’ve found a really nice spot with the car with set-ups, we usually go to Bathurst and we’re quite strong, so I’m super pumped to go there.

“I’m really confident. Obviously we’ve got Wilbur driving with me as well, so it’ll be pretty awesome to get up there and see what we can do together.”

This year’s Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 15-18.

