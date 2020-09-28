Have your say in the Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey

Speedcafe.com is giving you the chance to win a share of $12,000 worth of prizes by participating in the 2020 Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome.

Deemed by the industry as one of the most comprehensive surveys of its type in the world, The Motorsport Survey canvasses a broad spectrum of topics.

The extensive list of questions covers both national and international motorsport categories and how today’s environment impacts your decision-making into 2021.

Fans will also be asked to rate Speedcafe.com’s award-winning editorial coverage throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic which has seen more than 3,700 stories published which have resulted in 36 million page views year to date.

The results will shape the way that motorsport is viewed by the market now and into the future and will assist us in continuing to improve the Speedcafe.com product for you, our readers.

In 2019, the Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey saw in excess of 10,000 respondents to the 203 questions.

CLICK HERE to participate in the 2020 Motorsport Survey.

The major prize winner will receive a Kincrome 674-piece Black Series Toolkit worth $10,000.

A bonus prize will see your nominated motorsport group or club win a $1,000 advertising package to promote the club or motorsport event on Speedcafe.com.

There will also be four weekly prizes of a $299 Kincrome Portable Toolkit drawn each Monday during the survey period – so the earlier you complete the survey the more chance you have of winning.

The Motorsport Survey launches today and concludes 18:00 AEDT Friday, October 30, 2020.

CLICK HERE for more on the Motorsport Survey.