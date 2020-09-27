Watch James Courtney’s co-driver Broc Feeney cut his first flying laps in the Boost Mobile Racing #44 Ford Mustang at The Bend Motorsport Park.
Castrol Live Updates: The Bend SuperSprint > View
Ricciardo happy but hoped for more > View
VIDEO: Feeney’s first drive of Ford Mustang > View
GRM legal action against Motorsport Australia ‘in motion’ > View
NETWORK: Historic Leyburn Sprints > View
Hamilton survives Q2 scare to take Russian GP pole > View
Morbidelli takes maiden MotoGP pole in Barcelona > View
Vettel crash draws red flag in qualifying > View
SUPPORTS: Johnston dominates opening Excel Shootout race > View
Rossi’s new contract confirmed > View
Hazelwood confident in car pace despite tough day > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]