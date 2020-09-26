VIDEO: A day in the life of a Tickford Racing truck driver

Go behind the scenes with Tickford Racing truck driver and car controller Colin Schwartz for a day at The Bend Motorsport Park.
You've seen what he gets up to on the road, now see life at the track! Colin's a busy man, looking after tyres for Car 5 and car controlling the 5/44 pit bay. See what a day in his life looks like here thanks to #TruckAssist#JoinTheStampede | #VASC pic.twitter.com/vrznXTO0L5
— Tickford Racing (@TickfordRacing) September 25, 2020
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]