SUPPORTS: Johnston dominates opening Excel Shootout race

James Pavey

By

Saturday 26th September, 2020 - 9:36pm

Asher Johnston

Circuit Excel Shootout

Asher Johnston was untouchable in Race 1 of the Circuit Excel Shootout at The Bend Motorsport Park on Saturday.

The #18 Check It Out Graphics entry was a class above in the 12-lap affair, with Johnston checking out from the start and racing to a 5.7s victory over Jayden Wanzek.

Wanzek managed to finish where he started despite a first-lap tangle with Bradley Vaughan at the Turn 6 hairpin, with Vaughan finishing fifth in his #50 Angaston Motors entry.

Daniel Errigo shadowed Wanzek to the line, with the duo joined in battle by Lee Stibbs and Andrew Hobby, with the latter falling away after a late visit to the pits.

Just 1.9s separated Wanzek in second to Stibbs in fourth, with Vaughan keeping a watching brief in a distant fifth.

Hobby was one of three retirements in the 37-car field, along with Scott Stephenson and Cassandra Hoare.

The Excels will hit the track on Sunday for Race 2 at 10:40 AEST and Race 3 at 14:55.

South Australian Sports Car Invitational in action

South Australian Sports Car Invitational

The opening race of of the Sports Car Invitational at The Bend fell the way of Sebastien Amadio.

Amadio steered his #22 Toyota FT40 to victory over Jason Makris, who drove his #44 Wolf Tornado to second ahead of Mark Laucke.

Blake Purdie made it three Wolf entries in the top four, with Garth Walden rounding out the top five in his #24 Radical SR3RS.

The day began and ended in drama for Tim Cook, who failed to finish the race, just hours after a high-speed off in his Firman F1000 at the end of the pit straight. Cook’s car struck dormant puddles left behind by heavy rain which fell in the lead-up to this weekend’s event.

Cook was one of four runners to retire from the race, alongside Michael Whiting (#33 Radical), Ian Eldridge (#19 Stohr WF1) and Mark Haig (#89 West WR1000).

The category will return on Sunday for Race 2 at 8:50 AEST, before Race 3 at 11:15.

