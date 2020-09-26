Gardner cops grid penalty for yellow flag crash

LATEST

Daniel Herrero

Saturday 26th September, 2020 - 1:18pm

Remy Gardner pic: MotoGP.com

Remy Gardner has incurred a six-position grid penalty ahead of this weekend’s Moto2 race in Catalunya after crashing in a yellow flag zone in practice.

Jake Dixon (Petronas Sprinta Racing) had gone down at Turn 2 with just under 10 minutes remaining in Free Practice 2 when he lost the front of his Kalex.

Gardner (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team Kalex) soon joined him on the deck despite the presence of yellows, which stewards deemed “irresponsible riding causing danger to other competitors”.

The Australian is making his return this weekend after sitting out the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix due to injury.

As it stands, he would have to go through Qualifying 1 given he is 20th-fastest on combined practice times.

Sam Lowes (EG 0,0 Marc VDS Kalex) was fastest in Moto2 practice with a 1:44.122s in the first session.

All three classes are back on track this evening (AEST) for their third practice sessions before qualifying later in the night.

