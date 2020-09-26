LATEST

AMRS WRAP: Coulter, McAlister share TA2 spoils

Saturday 26th September, 2020 - 11:24pm

Hugh McAlister pic: Riccardo Benvenuti

Promaxx Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series/Stock Cars

Hugh McAlister qualified his Kubota Racing Mustang on pole position and looked set to take a solid victory in Race 1, but was penalised post-race for jumping the start and relegated to third behind Michael Coulter (who scored his maiden TA2 race victory) and Andrew Fisher.

McAlister fought back to win Race 2 ahead of debutant Zac Loscialpo with Fisher again in third.

Stephen Chilby was the best Stock Car runner in both races ahead of Brett Mitchell

The Mazda RX8 Cup field pic: Riccardo Benvenuti

Mazda RX8 Cup

Justin Barnes continued the momentum from his maiden win in the previous RX8 Cup round with a pair of race victories.

Brad Harris was second in Race 1 but retired from Race 2 with a fuel issue, enabling Shannon McLaine to finish second ahead of former Improved Production and Super3 racer Steve Devjak.

The NSW Production Sports/Super GT field pic: Riccardo Benvenuti

NSW Production Sports/Super GT

Scott Fleming (Roaring Forties Ford GT40 Replica) won the Driver A sprint after a race-long duel with Vince Muriti (Mercedes-AMG GT3), with Nick Kelly (Audi R8) in third.

Ben Porter (driving Andrew Macpherson’s Lamborghini Hurracan) won the Driver B sprint after passing Muriti in the early stages; Barton Mawer was second in Kelly’s Audi ahead of Muriti.

The Class A (Porsche GT3) wins were taken out by Paul Bassett (Race A) and Geoff Morgan (Race B) while Adrian Wilson (BMW M4) and Steve Wan (Lotus Exige) shared the Class B spoils.

Jack Winter pic: Riccardo Benvenuti

NSW Production Touring

Jack Winter (Mitsubishi Evo IX) took a pair of comprehensive race victories in today’s two sprint races after topping both qualifying sessions by a decisive margin.

In the Driver A race, David Krusza (BMW 135i) was second ahead of Alex Bryden (Mercedes A45 AMG) while Ryan Godfrey claimed the runner-up spot in the Driver B race ahead of Super2 driver Jayden Ojeda, driving a BMW M4.

Chris Molle pic: Riccardo Benvenuti

HQ Holdens

Chris Molle emerged victorious in the single HQ Holden race held today, narrowly defeating his team mate Duane Cambridge.

Matt Barker finished third after a close battle with Layton Crambrook.

Wayne Seabrook pic: Riccardo Benvenuti

Group S

Wayne Seabrook (Porsche 911) won both races ahead of Terry Lawlor (Shelby GT350) and Doug Barbour (Porsche 911) after front-row qualifier Carey McMahon (De Tomaso Pantera) withdrew from the meeting with mechanical problems.

Among the smaller-capacity vehicles, Simon Meyer chalked up a pair of top-five finishes in his MG Midget, but his brother Damien was a retirement with mechanical problems in Race 1.

