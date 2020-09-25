Supercars ‘conservative’ with 2021 calendar planning

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer says championship organisers are taking a “conservative” approach to plan the 2021 calendar in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s championship has been dogged by a slew of calendar revisions this year due to COVID-19.

While most states and territories have committed to opening borders by the end of 2020, Seamer said he is conscious that the pandemic may still impact the 2021 calendar.

“There’s still a lot of moving parts,” Seamer explained.

“The key to us is going to be being conservative around the start date, conservative around when we do street races and being conservative about getting to New Zealand so that if we are forced to make changes, they’re minimal because we have been conservative and taken that slightly longer form view.”

Despite long term uncertainty, Seamer said he’s been buoyed by recent steps towards borders opening and low rates of coronavirus across Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re pretty encouraged with, like everybody, how things are looking in Australia and also in New Zealand at the moment,” said

“So, actually, we’re really looking towards next year.”

Seamer has indicated next year’s Bathurst 12 Hour is unlikely to go ahead in its current guise.

The boss of Supercars said a season opener at Mount Panorama is “under consideration” but discussions remain ongoing.

Speedcafe.com understands the first round of the 2021 season is slated for the third weekend of February.

What is certain is that the championship will not open in Adelaide after organisers confirmed the event had been postponed.

There remains uncertainty surrounding the Australian Grand Prix, which was the first motor racing event in the country to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March this year.

It is anticipated the 2021 calendar will be released around the time of this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.