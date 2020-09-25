LATEST

R&J Batteries Event Guide: The Bend SuperSprint

By

Friday 25th September, 2020 - 10:08am

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes full on-track schedules, TV times, track, tyre information, and race formats for the OTR SuperSprint The Bend.

Click here to download the PDF version of the Event Guide.

