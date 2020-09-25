Limited Bathurst 1000 tickets go on sale

Strictly limited tickets for this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will go on sale today at midday.

This year’s Great Race will double as the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship season finale on October 15-18.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, fans will be confined to the bottom of Mount Panorama at Murray’s Corner, Pit Straight West, Pit Straight East, and Hell Corner.

In consultation with the New South Wales Government and Bathurst Regional Council, it was confirmed just 4000 tickets would go on sale.

Spectator points at the top of the mountain from Reid Park through to Forrest’s Elbow will be off limits. Viewing at The Chase will not be accessible either.

The paddock area and back of garages will not be accessible to spectators and there will be no autograph sessions with drivers.

Fans will be able to purchase up to six tickets via Ticketek at any one time by entering the passwords; ONE, TWO, THREE, FOUR, FIVE, or SIX.

Camping will not be available for this year’s race.