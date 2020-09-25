LATEST

Hendrick Motorsports fined USD 100,000 > View

Tin Tops organisers overwhelmed by entries > View

GRM steadfast in Herne despite Super2 driver offers > View

Kelly to fly lightened engine in for Bathurst 1000 > View

Last ever VS entered in Bathurst Super3 round > View

VIDEO: Rick Kelly demonstrates lap of West Circuit > View

McLaughlin had ‘half a dozen’ IndyCar races planned > View

Alain Menu’s rookie Bathurst 1000 race suit for auction > View

GALLERY: Yamaha Variety Jet Trek > View

BUCKET LIST: Yamaha Variety Jet Trek, Caloundra to Gladstone > View

Fox Sports to continue extensive supports coverage > View

Seven ‘stepping into the shoes’ of 10 in new TV deal > View

Home » News » NASCAR » Hendrick Motorsports fined USD 100,000

Hendrick Motorsports fined USD 100,000

Mat Coch

By

Friday 25th September, 2020 - 9:43am

Share:

LinkedIn

Chase Elliott

NASCAR squad Hendrick Motorsports has been slapped with a USD 100,000 fine for breaching wind tunnel regulations.

The operation exceeded the 70 hours of wind tunnel testing it is permitted each year by less than an hour.

That put it in violation of Section 5.3.3 of the regulations and resulted in the six-figure fine being handed down.

Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal the penalty.

The operation had three of its four entries in this year’s competition progress to the playoffs, with only veteran Jimmie Johnson missing out.

William Byron was subsequently eliminated in the first round though both Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott have progressed to the Round of 12.

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for its next event.

More NASCAR News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com