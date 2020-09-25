LATEST

Field set for TA2 return

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 25th September, 2020 - 4:55pm

Christopher Formosa’s Allgate Machine

A field of 11, including a Scooby Doo-inspired car, is set to take to Sydney Motorsport Park for the return of the Promaxx Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series.

Allgate Racing and Christopher Formosa have traded a Dukes of Hazzard ‘General Lee’ look for one which borrows from that of the Mystery Machine van.

“I had that big accident at Winton back in March, the last race before the COVID, so I had to rewrap the car,” said Formosa.

“During the time off, I had a bit of time to have a bit of fun with it, I guess.

“It’s been a bit gloomy lately, so hopefully it brings a few smiles to people’s faces.”

The round will see debuts for Toyota 86 racer Zac Loscialpo, former V8 Utes competitor Andrew Fisher, and Sprintcar legend Barry Kelleher.

With border restrictions in place, the 11 drivers this weekend are all based in New South Wales.

However, there are also plans for a Queensland State of Origin event in late October at Queensland Raceway.

“It will be fantastic to see the TA2 Muscle Cars back on track at Sydney Motorsport Park to give primarily the NSW based competitors some track time,” said Series Manager Craig Denyer.

“The event will be run within strict COVID-19 guidelines implemented by the AMRS (Australian Motor Racing Series), and hopefully we can back up the NSW event with another AMRS round at Queensland Raceway for TA2 cars next month.”

After qualifying tomorrow morning, there will be two races on each of Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Entry list: New South Wales State of Origin event, Sydney Motorsport Park

Num Driver Car Team/Sponsor
3 Barry Kelleher Ford Mustang
4 Mark Crutcher Dodge Challenger Crutcher Developments
6 Hugh McAlister Ford Mustang Kubota Racing
9 Ian McAlister Chevrolet Camaro McAlister Motors
11 Michael Coulter Ford Mustang Kobelco/Sydney Truck and Machinery
21 Zac Loscialpo Chevrolet Camaro Tempest Solutions/Excelerate Motorsport
49 Chris Formosa Dodge Challenger Ranger Racing/Allgate Auto Doors
50 Paul Hadley Chevrolet Camaro Illawarra Engineering Services
51 Graham Cheney Chevrolet Camaro Illawarra Engineering Services
555 Andrew Fisher Chevrolet Camaro Dream Racing Australia
777 Craig Scutella Chevrolet Camaro Dream Racing Australia

