VIDEO: Supercars back on Seven

Seven Sport presenter Mark Beretta welcomes Supercars back to long-time home of the Australian Touring Car Championship.
ANNOUNCING: From next year, Supercars are back on Seven. Bring it on! 🏁 #VASC @supercars pic.twitter.com/6EuwocT8de
— channel7 (@Channel7) September 23, 2020
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]