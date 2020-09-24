Go on-board with Supercars champion Rick Kelly in The Bend Motorsport Park Ford Mustang for a lap of the West Circuit ahead of this weekend’s OTR SuperSprint.
VIDEO: Rick Kelly demonstrates lap of West Circuit > View
McLaughlin had ‘half a dozen’ IndyCar races planned > View
Alain Menu’s rookie Bathurst 1000 race suit for auction > View
GALLERY: Yamaha Variety Jet Trek > View
BUCKET LIST: Yamaha Variety Jet Trek, Caloundra to Gladstone > View
Fox Sports to continue extensive supports coverage > View
Seven ‘stepping into the shoes’ of 10 in new TV deal > View
Supercars season-opener in line to replace ‘unlikely’ B12Hr > View
AIMSS leads the way in crash data technology > View
GRM vows to fight Motorsport Australia Superlicence decision > View
Gardner to attempt return from injury at Catalunya > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]