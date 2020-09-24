Last ever VS entered in Bathurst Super3 round

The last VS Commodore Supercar to ever be built has been entered in the Super2/Super3 round which will support next month’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Paul Boschert will drive his recently acquired Holden at Mount Panorama, almost two decades after it debuted in what was then known as the Development Series in 2001.

It was originally built by Phoenix Motorsport in 2001 for the late Ron Searle to compete, initially using the running gear of the ex-Lansvale Smash Repairs Commodore that rolled at Sandown in 1998.

Ahead of its return to racing, the VS is undergoing a rebuild in the Queanbeyan workshop of Boschert’s Weldcraft Motorsport, including engine, gearbox, differential, suspension, and brakes.

Boschert won the Combined Sedans support round at this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour in a Corvette sports sedan, but now gets to accomplish his goal of racing a Supercar at Bathurst in a Supercars event.

“Dad and I have discussed this for ages, and we figured that buying the car comes down to three points – art, investment and fun,” he said.

“These cars will increase in value, and I know that it’s not an ex-HRT car or a Coke Commodore, but I like the car’s heritage and I’m going there to tick a box.

“I want to race in a V8 Supercar, in a Supercar event at Bathurst. That was a goal that I thought had passed us.

“And because it’s built later, it has a lot of VT technology. I reckon it’s one of the best VS Commodores of its era.”

Around 15 cars are currently believed to be entered for the Dunlop Super2/Super3 round at Mount Panorama, which was reinstated last week just days after being called off.

A format of two 16-lap/100km races, each with its own qualifying session, was confirmed this week.

The 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 takes place from October 15-18.