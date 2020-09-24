LATEST

GALLERY: Yamaha Variety Jet Trek

GALLERY: Yamaha Variety Jet Trek

Thursday 24th September, 2020 - 3:13pm

Variety – the Children’s Charity in Australia has been creating Bucket List events around the country for more than 35 years and their offerings are constantly evolving.

While Variety is most famous for its traditional Variety Bash car rallies which have almost become folklore in this country, in more recent times those events have evolved to include postie bikes, adventure bikes, and even jet skis.

While we will look at other Variety events in coming months, today we have decided to focus on the 2021 Yamaha Variety Jet Trek from Caloundra to Gladstone, via Fraser Island, from March 22-27, 2021.

CLICK HERE for more.

89962799_1577491332399375_7173448931760668672_o
90083249_1581280448687130_1421363106705047552_o
90144629_1581261162022392_1839493454464286720_o
90145689_1581259802022528_6358269795451797504_o
90158300_1581250162023492_3166364196870815744_o
90162117_1581279615353880_1220283479619534848_o
90163392_1581283062020202_5041708907290951680_o
90176574_1581282412020267_6207739502488715264_o
90177464_1581261012022407_5532800299753799680_o
90182303_1581280258687149_7736101939733069824_o
90188083_1581259248689250_8204457579217158144_o
90200049_1581262102022298_7163318383809658880_o
90235711_1581259392022569_7489887033909837824_o
90267596_1581260945355747_8340208657786470400_o
90269029_1581280862020422_3719203685608194048_o
90316748_1581279502020558_5854412961321320448_o
90386788_1577489332399575_5678166908155723776_o
90397553_1581283102020198_4604867869514137600_o

