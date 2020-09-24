GALLERY: Yamaha Variety Jet Trek

Variety – the Children’s Charity in Australia has been creating Bucket List events around the country for more than 35 years and their offerings are constantly evolving.

While Variety is most famous for its traditional Variety Bash car rallies which have almost become folklore in this country, in more recent times those events have evolved to include postie bikes, adventure bikes, and even jet skis.

While we will look at other Variety events in coming months, today we have decided to focus on the 2021 Yamaha Variety Jet Trek from Caloundra to Gladstone, via Fraser Island, from March 22-27, 2021.

