Alain Menu’s rookie Bathurst 1000 race suit for auction

The 1997 AMP Bathurst 1000 Williams Renault race suit of Swiss touring car ace Alain Menu has been put up for sale through Lloyds Auctions in Speedcafe.com’s monthly charity event.

The signed suit has been donated by former well-known racer Graham Moore, who brought the Williams Renault Dealer Racing to Bathurst for the 1997 race.

The Sparco suit, which is in basically new condition, also comes with an official Williams Renault Bathurst hat as well as a collection of time sheets and media information that was used by the team.

Menu, then a Bathurst rookie, shared the car in 1997 with Englishman Jason Plato and they qualified on the front row, but failed to finish because of a broken differential.

The second Williams Renault Dealer Racing car was driven by Moore and 1980 Formula 1 world champion, Alan Jones.

“The 1997 event was one of the most interesting in Bathurst 1000 history and it was great to be a part of it,” said Moore.

“I have had Alain’s race suit in my collection since the event, but thought it could be put to better use as an auction item through Speedcafe.com for Motor Racing Ministries.

“Garry Coleman and his Motor Racing Ministries team around the country do an amazing job for our sport and hopefully we get a few fans in a bidding war for Alain’s suit and we can raise a good amount of cash for them.

“Hopefully a few others in the industry will also have a look at what they have in their cupboards and find some cool stuff that can be turned into cash for a charity that is close to the hearts of everyone in Australian motorsport.”

Menu raced for Larkham Motor Sport at Bathurst in 2000 and 2005, Ford Performance Racing in 2004, and Brad Jones Racing in 2010.

He arrived at Bathurst in 1997 as the newly-crowned British Touring Car Champion and he also went on to win the BTCC again in 2000.

Speedcafe.com founder and owner, Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray, said he was confident the total bid on the suit would push the 2020 funds raised for Motor Racing Ministries beyond the $30,000 mark.

“Graham is a passionate member of the Australian motorsport community and his donation of Alain Menu’s Bathurst suit is very generous of him,” said Murray.

“We have had some terrific items up for grabs this year and the fans have been great with their support.”

One hundred percent of proceeds from this very limited piece of Australian motorsport history will be going to Motor Racing Ministries because of a generous zero percent buyer’s premium from Lloyds Auctions, which is a valued Platinum Partner of Speedcafe.com.

The role and function of the motorsport chaplains goes unrecognised for much of the time as they help guide drivers, teams, officials, volunteers, the public, and families through many critical times when there are severe accidents or injury as a result of competition.

This is the 10th monthly charity auction held in conjunction with Speedcafe.com to raise money for Motor Racing Ministries and is an extension of Lloyds Auctions’ incredible community commitment during the COVID-19 crisis.

The first auction of two tyres from Whincup’s 2009 championship-winning car raised $4700, four rare Michelin posters brought in $2136, a one-of-a-kind front guard from Craig Lowndes’ 2009 Vodafone Supercar reached $1250, four signed Bob Jane posters raised $587, four Allan Moffat ads returned $1675, while a second set of four Moffat pieces reached $552.

In July, the two rear tyres from Lowndes’ last full-time drive at Newcastle in 2018 raised $4220, an Armor All pole helmet signed by pole winners from 2005 to 2015 raised $5700, and a 2007 Supercars Monopoly board raised $2900 last month.

