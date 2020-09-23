LATEST

Supercars reveals West Circuit weekend format

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 23rd September, 2020 - 11:35am

The Bend Motorsport Park

Supercars has confirmed the weekend format for its debut appearance on the West Circuit layout at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The two-day OTR SuperSprint over September 26-27 will comprise the same number of Virgin Australia Supercars Championship sessions as the previous Repco SuperSprint.

Saturday will begin with a 20-minute Rookie Practice, which will see select ‘rookie’ co-drivers participate.

That will be followed immediately by Practice 1 and later Practice 2, which will each last 30 minutes.

Supercars has retained its three-part qualifying with Part 1 and Part 2 comprising 10-minute sessions before a Top 15 Shootout.

Race 28 will last 32 laps or roughly 110km, down on the nearly 120km races of the previous event.

Sunday will see back-to-back qualifying sessions, each lasting 10 minutes.

Race 29 and Race 30 will follow, and will both run for 32 laps.

In line with previous events, teams will be required to make one compulsory pit stop and change a minimum of two tyres.

Sports Car Invitational Series (Group 2A, 2C, 2PCN & 6SR) and Circuit Excel Shootout will support the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Schedule: OTR SuperSprint The Bend, The Bend Motorsport Park

Start End Category Session
Saturday, September 26
8:00 8:30 Sports Cars Practice
8:45 9:05 Supercars Championship Rookie Practice
9:20 9:50 Supercars Championship Practice 1
10:05 10:35 Excels Practice 1
10:50 11:20 Supercars Championship Practice 2
11:40 12:00 Sports Cars Qualifying
12:15 12:25 Supercars Championship Qualifying Part 1
12:35 12:45 Supercars Championship Qualifying Part 2
12:55 13:35 Supercars Championship Top 15 Shootout
14:10 14:30 Excels Qualifying
15:10 16:13 Supercars Championship Race 28 32 Laps
16:30 17:05 Sports Cars Race 1 30 minutes
17:15 17:40 Excels Race 1 30 minutes
Sunday, September 27
8:20 8:55 Sports Cars Race 2 30 minutes
9:10 9:20 Supercars Championship Qualifying – Race 28
9:30 9:40 Supercars Championship Qualifying – Race 29
10:10 10:35 Excels Race 2 30 minutes
10:45 11:20 Sports Cars Race 3 30 minutes
11:50 12:53 Supercars Championship Race 28 32 Laps
13:25 13:50 Excels Race 3 30 minutes
14:15 15:23 Supercars Championship Race 29 32 Laps

