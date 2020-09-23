LATEST

Schenken to return as Race Director for Bathurst

Mat Coch

By

Wednesday 23rd September, 2020 - 10:07am

Supercars Race Director Tim Schenken

Tim Schenken will return to the Race Director chair for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 next month.

Schenken has been listed as the Race Director in the Supplementary Regulations for this year’s Bathurst 1000.

Speedcafe.com has learned that the veteran will travel to Darwin where he will complete the necessary quarantine period before heading to New South Wales in time for the October 15-18 event.

Supercars’ long-serving Race Director was last in the role at the first Sydney Motorsport Park event in late June.

He oversaw the opening round of the year in Adelaide, and the abridged Albert Park event, but did not leave Victoria prior to increased restrictions that saw teams scramble for the border on July 6.

The role since then has been filled by James Taylor, who travelled to New South Wales on the same day Victorian teams fled the state.

Like many teams, he and a number of other Motorsport Australia officials have not been home since in an effort to ensure the Supercars season continues.

Taylor is set to stay on as Deputy Race Director for the weekend.

