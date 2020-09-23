DriveIt NQ receives $10 million from QLD Government

DriveIt NQ has received a significant boost courtesy of a $10 million pledge from the Queensland Government.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today visited the site of the new circuit, located some 40 km from Townsville, along with a number of other dignitaries.

Taking to its Facebook page to make the announcement, DriveIt NQ confirmed it will receive a $10 million injection.

“We are proud to announce that the Queensland Government has pledged $10million towards the completion of DRIVEIT NQ,” it announced.

“This morning, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk MP along with Scott Stewart MP – Member for Townsville, Aaron Harper MP and Les Walker received a personal tour of the site and the newly bitumen laid LVMA pad.”

Construction on the all-new 2.7 kilometre circuit began in August with the first phase set to be complete before the end of November.

The community-driven project had called for State Government investment after receiving $12 million from the Federal Government, and assistance from local government through a peppercorn lease on the 300 ha parcel of land.

DriveIt NQ Director, Pat Driscoll, previously told Speedcafe.com that investment from the state would help the project develop beyond a barebones facility.

“For $12 million they’re gong to buy $35 million of economic benefit for Townsville,” Driscoll said earlier this month.

“That’s a good (return on investment) no matter which way you look at it.

“It’s not a business profit, it’s an economic benefit and government’s need to invest in economic benefit.”

Construction on the racing surface itself is set to begin before the end of the year.