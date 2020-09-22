LATEST

South Australian border set to reopen with NSW

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 22nd September, 2020 - 2:05pm

The Bend Motorsport Park hosts the penultimate Supercars round in 2020

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has announced the states border with New South Wales is set to reopen.

Borders will open on Wednesday at 23:59 if the state does not record any new cases of coronavirus in the community from an unknown source.

New South Wales residents will no longer be required to complete a 14-day hotel quarantine on arrival to the state.

Those currently in self-isolation after entering from New South Wales will still have to finish their quarantine.

The opening of the border would allow Albury-based Jordan Boys to participate in Rookie Practice at The Bend Motorsport Park this weekend should Brad Jones Racing wish to run him.

“Subject to no community transmission occurring in NSW between now and midnight tonight we will open the border from midnight tomorrow,” said Premier Marshall.

“So that means people from NSW wanting to come into South Australia from Thursday onwards will be able to do that without doing the 14 days of self-isolation.

“This will be a massive, massive relief to people who have been isolated from friends, from family, from business opportunities.”

The news comes after New South Wales went 14 days without community transmission with the last case coming on September 8.

New South Wales today recorded two new cases of coronavirus, though not acquired locally.

The penultimate round of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship takes place at The Bend Motorsport Park on September 26-27.

