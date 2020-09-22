Field complete for Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000

The field for the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 is now all but set following confirmation of Tim Blanchard alongside Macauley Jones.
A former Supercars full-timer, Blanchard was the last of the three Brad Jones Racing co-drivers to be confirmed.
He also completes the field for the 2020 edition of the Great Race following a spate of announcements in recent days.
Dylan O’Keeffe was announced yesterday alongside Andre Heimgartner in the Ned Racing Ford Mustang while last week Team Sydney revealed its co-driver pairing; Jonathon Webb and Steve Owen.
Elsewhere, Jordan Boys will join Todd Hazelwood, Jack Perkins will partner Jack Smith, and Dale Wood will pilot the Castrol Mustang with Rick Kelly.
Notably absent from our list is the proposed Garry Rogers Motorsport wildcard following news that Motorsport Australia denied Nathan Herne a Superlicence.
The squad’s eponymous owner subsequently stated that, without Herne, the car would not run, which at this point makes it a scratching.
|Team
|Primary driver
|Co-driver
|Car
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Bryce Fullwood
|Kurt Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Chaz Mostert
|Warren Luff
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brad Jones Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brad Jones Racing
|Jack Smith
|Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brad Jones Racing
|Nick Percat
|Thomas Randle
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brad Jones Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Jordan Boys
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Tickford Racing
|Lee Holdsworth
|Michael Caruso
|Ford Mustang GT
|Tickford Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|Tickford Racing
|James Courtney
|Broc Feeney
|Ford Mustang GT
|Tickford Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|Kelly Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Ford Mustang GT
|Kelly Racing
|Rick Kelly
|Dale Wood
|Ford Mustang GT
|Erebus Motorsport
|David Reynolds
|Will Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Erebus Motorsport
|Anton De Pasquale
|Brodie Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DJR Team Penske
|Fabian Coulthard
|Tony D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|DJR Team Penske
|Scott McLaughlin
|Tim Slade
|Ford Mustang GT
|Team 18
|Mark Winterbottom
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Team 18
|Scott Pye
|Dean Fiore
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Team Sydney
|Alex Davison
|Jonathon Webb
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Team Sydney
|Chris Pither
|Steve Owen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Matt Stone Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Matt Stone Racing
|Garry Jacobson
|David Russell
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Garth Tander
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Jamie Whincup
|Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
