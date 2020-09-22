Field complete for Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000

The field for the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 is now all but set following confirmation of Tim Blanchard alongside Macauley Jones.

A former Supercars full-timer, Blanchard was the last of the three Brad Jones Racing co-drivers to be confirmed.

He also completes the field for the 2020 edition of the Great Race following a spate of announcements in recent days.

Dylan O’Keeffe was announced yesterday alongside Andre Heimgartner in the Ned Racing Ford Mustang while last week Team Sydney revealed its co-driver pairing; Jonathon Webb and Steve Owen.

Elsewhere, Jordan Boys will join Todd Hazelwood, Jack Perkins will partner Jack Smith, and Dale Wood will pilot the Castrol Mustang with Rick Kelly.

Notably absent from our list is the proposed Garry Rogers Motorsport wildcard following news that Motorsport Australia denied Nathan Herne a Superlicence.

The squad’s eponymous owner subsequently stated that, without Herne, the car would not run, which at this point makes it a scratching.