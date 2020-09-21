LATEST

GRM will not contest Bathurst 1000 if Herne cannot race > View

Supercars responds to Herne Superlicence denial > View

Report: Supercars set to announce Fox Sports, Seven deal > View

GRM wildcard refused Superlicence > View

APC organiser appoints new general manager > View

O’Keeffe to make Bathurst 1000 debut with Heimgartner > View

POLL: Who impressed you most at The Bend? > View

Second Le Mans victory 'hasn’t sunk in' for Hartley > View

Whincup tips extra Bathurst 1000 co-driver sessions > View

GALLERY: 24 Hours of Le Mans race > View

WORLD WRAP: Mansell retains reduced Rookie Cup lead > View

Rebellion marks final Le Mans start with 'amazing' podium > View

Home » News » Supercars » Supercars responds to Herne Superlicence denial

Supercars responds to Herne Superlicence denial

Daniel Herrero

By

Monday 21st September, 2020 - 6:05pm

Share:

LinkedIn

A Garry Rogers Motorsport entry in the 2019 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 pic: Boost Mobile Racing

Supercars has responded to Motorsport Australia’s confirmation that it will not issue Nathan Herne a Superlicence to race in next month’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Herne was to have competed in a Garry Rogers Motorsport wildcard entry alongside fellow youngster Tyler Everingham, but does not meet the formal requirements to obtain a Superlicence.

While dispensations may be granted where none of those four criteria are not satisfied, one has not been in this instance.

“Supercars welcome Garry Rogers Motorsport intended return to Supercars and fully support GRM entering a wildcard into this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000,” said a Supercars spokesperson.

“We also support the position that drivers must hold a Superlicense, which is issued by Motorsport Australia.”

GRM was to have tested at Winton tomorrow ahead of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, which takes place from October 15-18.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com