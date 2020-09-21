Supercars responds to Herne Superlicence denial

Supercars has responded to Motorsport Australia’s confirmation that it will not issue Nathan Herne a Superlicence to race in next month’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Herne was to have competed in a Garry Rogers Motorsport wildcard entry alongside fellow youngster Tyler Everingham, but does not meet the formal requirements to obtain a Superlicence.

While dispensations may be granted where none of those four criteria are not satisfied, one has not been in this instance.

“Supercars welcome Garry Rogers Motorsport intended return to Supercars and fully support GRM entering a wildcard into this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000,” said a Supercars spokesperson.

“We also support the position that drivers must hold a Superlicense, which is issued by Motorsport Australia.”

GRM was to have tested at Winton tomorrow ahead of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, which takes place from October 15-18.