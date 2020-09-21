GRM wildcard refused Superlicence

Nathan Herne has been refused dispensation for a Superlicence ahead of a planned wildcard tilt at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

Herne was to have tackled the Great Race with Dunlop Super2 Series driver Tyler Everingham in a one-off return to the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship for GRM.

While a TA2 regular, he does not currently meet any of the four criteria which would enable him to obtain a Motorsport Australia Superlicence, having amassed only 10 points in the last five years.

The governing body has confirmed in a statement that he will not be issued dispensation. See below for statement

GRM and its two drivers were to have tested at Winton tomorrow.

Everingham is eligible for a Superlicence by virtue of his result of sixth in last year’s Super2 Series.

A top six in that series, or up to a top eight finish depending on how many others above already have a Superlicence, is one of four means of obtaining one, in addition to applying for dispensation.

The full statement from Motorsport Australia

Motorsport Australia has advised it will not provide a Superlicence dispensation for Nathan Herne as part of the GRM wildcard entry for this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

“In considering the circumstances and the driver’s experience, as well as the fact that this dispensation is being requested for one of the most challenging tracks in the world, Motorsport Australia has decided not to provide a dispensation to Nathan Herne,” Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca said.

“Motorsport Australia has consulted with Supercars and the Supercars Commission who are aligned with this decision, given the nature of the event and the location in question.

“Nathan has also yet to compete in any Supercars event, including no Super2 or Super3 experience, so the risks of stepping straight into a Supercar at the top level at Bathurst was a part of our decision making process.

“The Superlicence requirement was introduced in 2016 by Motorsport Australia and is intended to maintain the highest safety and driving standards across the sport.”