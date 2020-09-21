APC organiser appoints new general manager

The company which runs the Australian Production Car Series has announced the appointment of racer and businessman Troy Williams as General Manager.

Williams competed in APC as recently as 2017 and returned to Australia from Asia on a full-time basis last November.

His new role at Ontic Sports will allow Director Iain Sherrin to hand over the management of the sport and recreation company.

“I am very excited to announce the appointment of Troy to the Ontic Sports team as General Manager,” said Sherrin.

“I have been very proud of the work Ontic Sports has done with the MRF Tyres APC over the last five years and I have enjoyed working and also racing in the category immensely.

“However, as we look to grow, it is now the time for me to step back from the management side of things and allow Troy to take the company forward, growing not only the APC but also Ontic Sports by pursuing some exciting new opportunities.

“I will be focusing on my other businesses and I also look forward to being ‘just a competitor’ at MRF Tyres APC rounds in the future.

“Troy is a consummate professional who knows our sport inside and out, so I have no doubt that the future for Ontic Sports, the MRF Tyres APC and any other projects we undertake is very bright indeed.”

Williams was based in Singapore and then Hong Kong where he worked for S&P Global Market Intelligence from 2010 to 2018, and established venue-based marketing business Loc8te last year.

He is currently a board member for Without a Ribbon Incorporated, a charity which focuses on support for rare cancers, and has raced in China in Radicals and the PanDelta Series with BlackArts Racing.

“I am very pleased to be joining Ontic Sports. Motorsport is something that I am very passionate about,” said Williams.

“While this year has been a difficult one for everyone, there are lots of exciting opportunities ahead for all of us and I am really looking forward to growing Ontic Sports and the options available to Australia’s competitor base.”

Like most national competitions, APC has been affected significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated government responses, with the remaining rounds of its 2020 season ‘under review’ according to an update in August.