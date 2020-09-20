McLaughlin claims both Sunday poles at The Bend

Scott McLaughlin will start both Race 26 and Race 27 at the Repco SuperSprint The Bend from pole position.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team driver was narrowly quicker than Shane van Gisbergen in the morning’s first 10-minute qualifying session and finished just over a tenth clear of Race 25 pole-sitter Chaz Mostert in the latter.

McLaughlin’s nearest rival in the title race, Jamie Whincup, could only manage 11th on the grid for Race 26 before earning an inside second row start for the weekend finale.

Qualifying for Race 26

All 24 drivers went out for the start of Qualifying for Race 26, although only the Walkinshaw Andretti United drivers completed a lap on their first run.

Mostert clocked a 1:48.4946s in the #25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore while Bryce Fullwood (#2 Mobil 1 Middy’s ZB Commodore) set a 1:49.2505s in his first mileage after taking a maiden podium the afternoon prior.

Fabian Coulthard (#12 Mustang) was the first to knock Mostert off with a 1:48.4860s before DJR Team Penske team-mate McLaughlin (#17 Mustang) laid down a 1:48.0726s just after the chequered flag was unfurled.

Van Gisbergen (#97 Red Bull HRT ZB Commodore) split them with a 1:48.1420s and Mostert regained one position to take up third with a 1:48.2050s on his second flyer of the session.

That left Coulthard fourth, ahead of Andre Heimgartner (#7 Ned Mustang), Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang), Anton De Pasquale (#99 Penrite ZB Commodore), Rick Kelly (#15 Castrol Mustang), Lee Holdsworth (#5 Truck Assist Mustang), and Nick Percat (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore).

Jamie Whincup was 0.7348s off the pace in 11th in his #88 Red Bull HRT ZB Commodore, while Saturday race runner-up Jack Le Brocq (#55 Supercheap Auto Mustang) finished 14th.

David Reynolds (#9 Penrite ZB Commodore) was 16th and James Courtney (#44 Boost Mobile Mustang) 24th having reportedly run long at the Turn 6 hairpin on his only push lap.

Qualifying for Race 27

Heimgartner was fastest of the six who set a time in the early running of the second 10-minute session with a 1:48.4454s, almost two tenths faster than he had gone in the preceding hit-out.

McLaughlin’s only lap yielded a 1:47.8280s before Coulthard and then Whincup took up second position, the latter at 0.1245s off the pace.

Mostert, however, would grab the other berth on the front row with a time 0.0031s faster than Whincup’s, which in turn pushed Coulthard back to fourth spot.

“Massive turnaround,” said McLaughlin.

“The car was good in qualifying yesterday and the car was fantastic in the race so just good bounce-back.

“Obviously it was a pretty crazy race yesterday and hopefully we can have a good couple of starts and see where we’re at, at the end of the first lap, but it feels good.”

Percat qualified fifth from van Gisbergen, Waters, and Heimgartner, while Scott Pye (#20 DeWalt ZB Commodore) was ninth-quickest with a late effort.

Macauley Jones (#3 CoolDrive ZB Commodore) rounded out the top 10, one position ahead of Le Brocq.

Courtney was 13th and will share Row 7 of the grid with Reynolds, while the latter’s Erebus team-mate De Pasquale ended up 18th.

Both sessions were run under sunny skies, with no hint of the rain which fell a day prior.

Race 26 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship starts at 11:55 local time/12:25 AEST.

Results: Qualifying for Race 26, Repco SuperSprint The Bend

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split 1 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1:48.0726 2 97 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.1420 0:00.0694 3 25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.2050 0:00.1324 4 12 Shell V-Power Racing Team Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1:48.4860 0:00.4134 5 7 NED Whisky Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1:48.6427 0:00.5701 6 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:48.6880 0:00.6154 7 99 Penrite Racing Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.6988 0:00.6262 8 15 Castrol Racing Rick Kelly Ford Mustang GT 1:48.7309 0:00.6583 9 5 Truck Assist Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1:48.7776 0:00.7050 10 8 R&J Batteries Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.7792 0:00.7066 11 88 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.8074 0:00.7348 12 14 TRG Transport Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.8434 0:00.7708 13 3 Team CoolDrive Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.8670 0:00.7944 14 55 Supercheap Auto Racing Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1:48.8766 0:00.8040 15 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.9288 0:00.8562 16 9 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1:49.0496 0:00.9770 17 35 Yellow Cover Racing Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1:49.0709 0:00.9983 18 2 Mobil 1 TM Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:49.2300 0:01.1574 19 34 UNIT Racing Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1:49.2553 0:01.1827 20 20 DEWALT Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1:49.2992 0:01.2266 21 22 Team SYDNEY Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 1:49.4590 0:01.3864 22 19 Local Legends Racing Alex Davison Holden Commodore ZB 1:49.7070 0:01.6344 23 4 SCT Motor Sports Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1:49.8599 0:01.7873 24 44 Boost Mobile Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:53.8467 0:05.7741

Results: Qualifying for Race 27, Repco SuperSprint The Bend