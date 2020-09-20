LATEST

GALLERY: The Bend SuperSprint Sunday > View

Crash caps off ‘shithouse weekend’ for Winterbottom > View

No further action over Lap 1 melee > View

Whincup kicking himself after ‘missed opportunities’ and mistakes > View

McLaughlin extends championship lead with Race 27 victory > View

Michelin Live Updates: 24 Hours of Le Mans > View

Heimgartner credits podium to team’s ‘back to basics’ approach > View

Castrol Live Updates: The Bend SuperSprint > View

McLaughlin played it safe in ‘big picture’ podium finish > View

Turbo failure drops leading Toyota out of Le Mans top three > View

Van Gisbergen eases to victory in Race 26 > View

‘Balls out’ qualifying proves costly for last-placed Courtney > View

24 HOURS OF LE MANS: Live Updates, presented by Michelin

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: The Bend SuperSprint Sunday

GALLERY: The Bend SuperSprint Sunday

By

Sunday 20th September, 2020 - 6:12pm

Share:

LinkedIn

View a selection of images of Sunday action at the first The Bend SuperSprint.

2020vascTB1-3352
2020vascTB1-3834
2020vascTB1-3474
2020vascTB1-3587
2020vascTB1-3568
2020vascTB1-3616
2020vascTB1-3620
2020vascTB1-4656
2020vascTB1-3813
2020vascTB1-3831
2020vascTB1-4315
2020vascTB1-3899-2
2020vascTB1-3926
2020vascTB1-4324
2020vascTB1-3929
2020vascTB1-3981-2
2020vascTB1-4035
2020vascTB1-3417
2020vascTB1-4143
2020vascTB1-4445
2020vascTB1-3601
2020vascTB1-4337
2020vascTB1-4377
2020vascTB1-4468
2020vascTB1-4566
2020vascTB1-4613

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com