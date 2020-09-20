Dovizioso explains ‘Unemployed’ message on leathers

Outgoing Ducati Team rider Andrea Dovizioso says that the ‘Unemployed’ message on his leathers this weekend at Misano is due to a bet with friends.
Dovizioso’s exit from the Bologna marque’s fold was announced during the Red Bull Ring MotoGP rounds last month.
The Italian has not signed elsewhere in a rider market with few seats left, and his manager had stated prior to the Ducati decision that a sabbatical was an option in 2021.
Now, instead of the usual ‘Undaunted’ on the backside of his leathers, Dovizioso is carrying a different message.
He maintains that it is a lighthearted quip which arose as a result of taking the championship lead last time out.
“It was just a bet with my friends and I have to put it (on),” explained the three-time premier class runner-up.
“Before Misano 1, they told me, ‘If you will be first in the championship, you have to put that there.’
“I say, ‘Yes, okay,’ because I didn’t expect to be first.
“So, I had to put it, but it was in a relaxed way, funny way, and it’s nice.”
Dovizioso qualified 10th for tonight’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, while Pramac Racing’s Jack Miller was the lead Ducati rider in setting the second-fastest time.
Race start is due at 22:00 AEST.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]