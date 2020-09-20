LATEST

Dovizioso explains ‘Unemployed’ message on leathers

Daniel Herrero

Sunday 20th September, 2020 - 8:49am

Andrea Dovizioso pic: MotoGP.com

Outgoing Ducati Team rider Andrea Dovizioso says that the ‘Unemployed’ message on his leathers this weekend at Misano is due to a bet with friends.

Dovizioso’s exit from the Bologna marque’s fold was announced during the Red Bull Ring MotoGP rounds last month.

The Italian has not signed elsewhere in a rider market with few seats left, and his manager had stated prior to the Ducati decision that a sabbatical was an option in 2021.

Now, instead of the usual ‘Undaunted’ on the backside of his leathers, Dovizioso is carrying a different message.

He maintains that it is a lighthearted quip which arose as a result of taking the championship lead last time out.

“It was just a bet with my friends and I have to put it (on),” explained the three-time premier class runner-up.

“Before Misano 1, they told me, ‘If you will be first in the championship, you have to put that there.’

“I say, ‘Yes, okay,’ because I didn’t expect to be first.

“So, I had to put it, but it was in a relaxed way, funny way, and it’s nice.”

Dovizioso qualified 10th for tonight’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, while Pramac Racing’s Jack Miller was the lead Ducati rider in setting the second-fastest time.

Race start is due at 22:00 AEST.

