Mostert’s maiden pole with WAU reward for ‘tough year’

Chaz Mostert has dedicated his first pole position with Walkinshaw Andretti United to the team’s crew, sponsors, and families for supporting him amidst a challenging year.

Mostert was at an early disadvantage going into the Top 15 Shootout at The Bend Motorsport Park having only qualified 11th initially in Q2.

The Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing driver went on to clock a 1:47.9688s, which withstood challenges from 10 drivers that followed him.

Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Scott McLaughlin was the only driver to come close to Mostert, the championship leader falling just 0.0057s shy.

“It was so close with Scotty there,” said Mostert.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a margin so close. It looked like he had us and then it was good to just see him fall behind us. Normally he gets us the other way.”

Walkinshaw Andretti United has been on the road since July 6, this weekend’s Repco SuperSprint marking 75 days since the team left its Melbourne base.

The team has been based out of Showtime Entertainment on the Gold Coast, and opted to stay in Townsville following the most recent double-header.

“I’m super stoked for the team here,” said Mostert.

“WAU, we’ve been trying for this and it’s good to reward the team and all our sponsors for sticking with us in this tough year.

“A big thanks to everyone down in Melbourne, they’ve been working extremely hard in the workshop, spending plenty of hours trying to make these cars faster.

“A big shout out to you guys back home and the families.”

Mostert had feared he wouldn’t hold station at the top of the timesheets.

Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver Shane van Gisbergen was the last out in the session having taken provisional pole position, but ultimately fell 0.2855s short.

“I thought Shane was going to come out and smoke us at the end but maybe we were a bit luckier to go earlier in the Top 15 Shootout than the other guys,” said Mostert.

“But we’ll take it the way we can get it, it’s just great to reward the guys, get a front row start and hopefully we can get off the line and have a good crack.”

Race 25 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at The Bend Motorsport Park will take place at 15:15 local time/15:45 AEST.