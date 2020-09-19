LATEST

Mostert gets first pole for WAU

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 19th September, 2020 - 2:19pm

Chaz Mostert

Chaz Mostert has scored his first pole position for Walkinshaw Andretti United ahead of Race 25 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at the Repco SuperSprint The Bend.

The 2014 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner was only 11th after Part 2 of knockout qualifying with a 1:48.5238s but wheeled Car #25 to a 1:47.9688s in the Top 15 Shootout.

None seriously threatened the time for the Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore until Scott McLaughlin was third-last onto the race track.

The championship leader stayed within a tenth of Mostert’s impressive first sector split and almost overturned the deficit in the second intermediate.

However, he gave up more time in the third sector, albeit less than half a hundredth of a second, and came up 0.0057s short in total.

Neither his Shell V-Power Racing team-mate Fabian Coulthard nor the Red Bull Holden Racing Team’s Shane van Gisbergen could better McLaughlin when they followed him onto the circuit, leaving the #17 Mustang second on the grid.

Van Gisbergen (#97 ZB Commodore) set the fastest third sector of the shootout to help him to third, 0.2855s off Mostert’s pace but 0.1908s up on team-mate Jamie Whincup (#88 ZB Commodore), who ended up fourth.

Coulthard pinched the inside front at the Turn 6 hairpin on his way to a 1:48.5221s in the #12 Mustang, dropping from a provisional second to fifth.

Anton De Pasquale (#99 Penrite ZB Commodore) climbed all the way from 15th to sixth in the shootout having set a 1:48.5225s which was more than a tenth faster than he had gone in Part 2 of Qualifying.

Jack Le Brocq (#55 Supercheap Auto Mustang) ended up seventh with a lap 0.0157s slower than De Pasquale’s, and Rick Kelly gained six spots in putting the #15 Castrol Mustang eighth on the grid with a 1:48.5554s.

Lee Holdsworth (#5 Truck Assist Mustang) was ninth-quickest with a 1:48.6934s while Andre Heimgartner missed the apex at Turn 6 on his way to a 1:48.7437s which puts the #7 Ned Mustang 10th on the grid.

Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) clocked a 1:48.9573s which left him 11th, and David Reynolds (#9 Penrite ZB Commodore) finished 12th on a 1:492941s.

Bryce Fullwood (#2 Mobil 1 Middy’s ZB Commodore) was 13th-fastest with a 1:49.4887s on used tyres and a less than settled run through Turn 12.

James Courtney (#44 Boost Mobil Mustang) put in a 1:49.6391s he described as “really, really loose” on his radio as he slipped from a provisional ninth to 14th.

The track was already largely dry on the racing line for the start of qualifying and the sunshine appeared for the commencement of the shootout.

However, Nick Percat found the edge line still damp as he turned into the final corner and a 1:48.5s or 1:48.6s became a 15th-fastest 1:49.8715s when the #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore ended up briefly off the road on exit.

Qualifying for Race 25

Van Gisbergen was fastest in both 10-minute stanzas which preceded the shootout, firstly with a 1:48.2498s and then with a 1:47.6118s which was 0.4035s up on the field.

De Pasquale’s passage to the one-lap dash came under threat from last-start pole-sitter Todd Hazelwood at the end of Part 2 when the Brad Jones Racing driver went personal best to the second sector.

However, he fell 0.0061s shy of an improvement at the control line, leaving the #14 TRG Transport ZB Commodore 16th on the grid.

Both of the Team 18 cars also missed the top 15; Scott Pye (#20 DeWalt ZB Commodore) in 17th and Mark Winterbottom (#18 Irwin Tools ZB Commodore) 19th.

They were split by Garry Jacobson (#35 Yellow Cover ZB Commodore), with Alex Davison (#19 Local Legends ZB Commodore) rounding out the top 20.

Waters went early in the first stanza when track conditions were at their worst and only just progressed in 20th position, at 0.1763s above the bottom four.

Behind him, in qualifying order, were Jack Smith (#4 SCT Logistics ZB Commodore), Macauley Jones (#3 CoolDrive ZB Commodore), Chris Pither (#22 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore), and Zane Goddard (#34 Unit ZB Commodore).

Race 25 of the 2020 Supercars Championship is scheduled for 15:15 local time/15:45 AEST, with 24 laps on the cards.

Results: Qualifying/Top 15 Shootout for Race 25, Repco SuperSprint The Bend

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1:47.9688
2 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1:47.9745 0:00.0057
3 97 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.2543 0:00.2855
4 88 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.4451 0:00.4763
5 12 Shell V-Power Racing Team Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1:48.5221 0:00.5533
6 99 Penrite Racing Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.5225 0:00.5537
7 55 Supercheap Auto Racing Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1:48.5382 0:00.5694
8 15 Castrol Racing Rick Kelly Ford Mustang GT 1:48.5554 0:00.5866
9 5 Truck Assist Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1:48.6934 0:00.7246
10 7 NED Whisky Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1:48.7437 0:00.7749
11 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:48.9573 0:00.9885
12 9 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1:49.2941 0:01.3253
13 2 Mobil 1 TM Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:49.4887 0:01.5199
14 44 Boost Mobile Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:49.6391 0:01.6703
15 8 R&J Batteries Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1:49.8715 0:01.9027
16 14 TRG Transport Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.6907 Part 2
17 20 DEWALT Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.7527 Part 2
18 35 Yellow Cover Racing Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1:48.9240 Part 2
19 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1:49.0793 Part 2
20 19 Local Legends Racing Alex Davison Holden Commodore ZB 1:49.1080 Part 2
21 4 SCT Motor Sports Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1:50.0183 Part 1
22 3 Team CoolDrive Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1:50.7034 Part 1
23 22 Team SYDNEY Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 1:51.0848 Part 1
24 34 UNIT Racing Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1:51.3281 Part 1

