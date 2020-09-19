LATEST

Jones on top in The Bend Rookie Practice

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 19th September, 2020 - 9:33am

Macauley Jones

Macauley Jones has topped the Rookie Practice session at the Repco SuperSprint The Bend with a late flyer.

The Brad Jones Racing driver was fastest initially before snatching the spot back from Matt Stone Racing’s Garry Jacobson in the final minute of the 20-minute hit-out on The Bend’s International Circuit layout.

Jones’ 1:50.1797s was almost half a second up on the field after the top three had, at one point, been covered by less than four hundredths of a second during the latter half of the session.

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Bryce Fullwood ended up third ahead of Team Sydney’s Chris Pither, BJR’s Jack Smith, and MSR’s Zane Goddard.

Jones (#3 CoolDrive ZB Commodore) had started off with a 1:51.8604s before Fullwood (#2 Mobil 1 Middy’s ZB Commodore) moved the benchmark to a 1:51.3831s on his second timed lap.

That stood until Jones’ fourth flyer, when he returned to the top with a 1:51.1574s just before pitting.

Jacobson (#35 Yellow Cover ZB Commodore) started his second run with a 1:51.1223s before Pither (#22 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore) moved into third with a time 0.0398s slower than the new fastest lap.

Jacobson improved further in the final minute to a 1:50.6633s and was then joined in the sub-1:51s by Fullwood.

However, Jones usurped both with his 1:50.1797s to end up quickest for the session, while Pither also found some more time to be last within a second of fastest, in fourth position.

All six drivers ran throughout on soft tyres, per the weekend allocation.

Practice 1 starts at 09:10 local time/09:40 AEST.

Results to follow

