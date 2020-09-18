LATEST

Bathurst International organisers monitoring border restrictions > View

Aussie Tin Tops to support Bathurst 1000 > View

VIDEO: Whincup and van Gisbergen draw The Bend blind > View

Toyota chasing crucial pole amid Le Mans without success handicaps > View

Gardner to miss Emilia Romagna Moto2 round > View

Miller: Minimising mistakes key to MotoGP title race > View

Australian GT to make call on Bathurst 1000 appearance > View

Team Penske reveals McLaughlin livery for IndyCar debut > View

Bathurst 1000 limited to 4000 fans, camping banned > View

Toyota dominates opening day at Le Mans ahead of Hyperpole > View

Horner to discuss Honda frustrations with Verstappen > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide: The Bend SuperSprint > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Whincup and van Gisbergen draw The Bend blind

VIDEO: Whincup and van Gisbergen draw The Bend blind

By

Friday 18th September, 2020 - 3:05pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Watch Red Bull Holden Racing Team duo Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen try to draw The Bend Motorsport Park blind.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com